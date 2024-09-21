Warhammer 40K Players Have 2 Free Game Upgrades to Download Now

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 seems to have gotten many players hooked on Warhammer 40K given how popular the game's been since it released this year, but as Warhammer 40K players will tell you, there are plenty more games to try out beyond the flavor of the month. Two of those games -- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2 -- have been out for 20 and 15 years, respectively, and may now seem much more attractive options for Space Marines 2 players looking to explore more of the Warhammer 40K franchise.

If that's the case for you, you're in luck, because both of those games just got new Anniversary Editions to bundle together the base games with DLCs for each of them. If you're a Warhammer 40K fan who already had these Steam games in your library from long ago but never got any of the extras for the Dawn of War games, you'll be happy to hear that both of the Anniversary Editions are being given away as free upgrades for existing owners. If you don't have either of them yet but are now interested because of Space Marines 2, both are on sale at 80% off so that the Anniversary Edition of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War only costs $7 while the Anniversary Edition of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2 costs $10 from now until October 10th.

"The fan-favourite and legendary release of Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2, originally developed by Relic Entertainment in 2004 and 2009 respectively, have just turned 20 and 15 years years old! To celebrate, we've put together two Anniversary Editions, collecting the original game with all its DLC and expansions, as well as a host of fun extras for fans," To celebrate 20 and 15 years of these seminal titles, the Anniversary Editions will be a free upgrade for all existing owners of Dawn of War 1, and Dawn of War 2!"

Below is everything that's included in both of the Dawn of War games. You can see specifics on what all the DLCs entail through the Steam page for Dawn of War and the other page for Dawn of War 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Anniversary Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Soulstorm

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Winter Assault

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Dark Crusade

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2 – Anniversary Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Retribution

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Chaos Rising

All additional DLCs such as exclusive multiplayer army skins, and campaign and Last Stand wargear previously only available as DLC packs.

If you'd prefer to just stick with the newer Space Marines 2, you can look forward to some of the upcoming content the developers have already laid out alongside a roadmap painting a picture of the Warhammer 40K game's future.