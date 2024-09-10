Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Previews What's Coming in First Update After Hitting 2 Million Players

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has already turned out to be quite the hit for Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment with over 2 million players turned loose in the game in just one day. The majority of those are naturally devout Warhammer players, but many more were onlookers won over by seeing the game dominate Steam wishlists and from the Gears of War comparisons it attracted. Now that the game is finally out, Saber Interactive has shared a message confirming to players that their feedback is being acknowledged and accounted for with the game's first update already previewed to show what's coming next.

When that update will arrive isn't known, but Saber Interactive and Focus Home Entertainment said in a post on Steam that the "first patch will arrive soon enough." In terms of what's included, there's bound to be more than what was shared in the post since bugfixes usually make up the majority of a game's first post-launch update, but the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 patch notes will at a minimum address the lack of ultrawide support, the private PvE lobbies players have been asking about, and a sparring area so that players can practice their moves.

"Please believe us when we say we're reading all of your feedback with great attention," the post said. "It takes time because of the amount of messages we have to deal with, obviously. But we see and hear you."

Zooming out a bit, Saber Interactive, Focus Entertainment, and everyone else involved with the making of the game have also acknowledged what a big deal Space Marine 2 is in regards to past and current Warhammer 40K games. A press release from PulluP Entertainment – the group Focus Entertainment rebranded to this year despite still calling the publishing arm "Focus Entertainment Publishing" – highlighted the game's success and said it had the highest simultaneous player count of any Warhammer game ever. For context, the game peaked at 225,690 shortly after it launched on Monday.

Future Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases will consist of a mix of paid and free content for the game with the first update containing at least the features and fixes listed above, so if you're playing Space Marine 2 this week, expect to hopefully see some patch notes soon.