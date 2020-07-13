Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus Launch Boxes Sell Out, Game Workshop to Sell Additional "Made to Order" Boxes

(Photo: Games Workshop)

Warhammer 40,000's upcoming 9th Edition is so popular, Games Workshop is making additional copies of its new Indomitus launch set available on a "made to order" basis. The longrunning miniatures game is getting ready to launch its 9th Edition later this month with a brand new Indomitus box set that contains over 60 different miniatures for the Adeptus Astartes and Necron forces at a heavy discount. Not only is Indomitus the biggest box set that Games Workshop (the maker of Warhammer 40,000) has ever released, it also contains the rulebooks needed to jump right into the new edition with both of the armies.

While Warhammer 40,000 enthusiasts were expecting Indomitus to be a big hit, no one expected for the box to sell out in a matter of hours on Games Workshop's online store. Additionally, retailers learned that they would be limited to 45 Indomitus boxes, no matter how many boxes they originally ordered. Fans expected that this would lead to a big shortage, but Games Workshop announced that they would make additional Indomitus box sets available as a "made to order" item for a limited time at no additional cost.

Fans looking to get their hands on a Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus box set should check with their local retailer first to see if there's any leftover stock. If your local retailer is already sold out, than you can go to the Games Workshop website and purchase a set. While you won't have to pay more for the Indomitus box set from Games Workshop (save for the cost of shipping), a Made to Order set may take up to 120 days to get made and sent out.

The new edition of Warhammer 40,000 should be an excellent jumping on point for folks wanting to try out the game, especially as the current state of the world has left many people searching for new hobbies. You can purchase an Indomitus box set from Games Workshop's website.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.