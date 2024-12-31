Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Roadmap Previews 2025 Plans

2024 is coming to an end, and many gamers are spending their holiday cash on new games and experiences. With so many fantastic games released in 2024 – Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 certainly being one of them – it can be hard to determine what to buy. For those with purchase paralysis, playing a game they already own is still a valid option, especially if it is getting new content in 2025. Fans of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will find themselves in that category, as developer Saber Interactive has revealed a roadmap for the Warhammer game giving players a tease of what they can expect for the grim dark future.

Since its release on September 9, 2024, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has received two major updates and several smaller ones. Players can continue to expect this level of commitment from Saber Interactive going forward into 2025. Players can expect updates to PvP and PvE content, giving fans of both something to look forward to in the new year.

Space Marine 2 Hierophant Bio-Titan.

PvP fans will be most excited for the future of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 since they were left in the cold with previous updates. A new PvP map focusing on closed environments and narrow passages is coming. It will encourage more close-quarters combat and make the chainsword even more useful. Additionally, custom PvP lobbies are coming in Patch 7.0, allowing players to customize modifiers, player numbers, timer limit, and maximum score limit.

For PvE content, the much anticipated Horde Mode will be added full of deadly creatures. For now, Saber Interactive has marked this for later 2025 but promises to share more updates when it can. Players can also expect a Prestige Rank, new Operations, and new Enemies. Finally, a new difficulty level with increased rewards will also be added to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Perhaps the best thing players can look forward to is the new champion, the Salamander Champion. The Salamander Champion will be a sniper and will be available in PvE and PvP. Saber Interactive details its reasoning for the choice below

His cape is very cool (super important).

An obvious choice for the Sniper Champion would have been to be a Raven Guard, but we have different plans for them.

Everyone loves Salamanders, us included, and we really wanted to give them a Champion. Heavy and Tactical would have been good candidates, but Heavy was already taken, and we have a different idea for Tactical.

A preview of the new Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Salamander Champion.

Alongside the new champion, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is getting more customization options, including the Mark VI Corvus, throughout 2025. Players will be able to showcase iconic Chapters from the Space Marines and showcase their favorites as they play.

The last thing detailed in the roadmap is the Battle Barge. This is an upcoming area in which players can unlock information on enemies from the game. A special currency can be unlocked and used in this area, and Saber Interactive will reveal more about this at a later time. With all this content, 2025 is shaping up to be a good year for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.