Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Show Officially Moving Forward at Amazon

After many teases about his ambitions for a Warhammer 40K universe built in collaboration with Amazon, Henry Cavill shared an update on his Warhammer plans today to confirm that the show is indeed moving forward. Games Workshop, the owners of Warhammer 40K, are of course heavily involved with Cavill saying that he’s been meeting with them and Amazon extensively to figure out what a Warhammer 40K show should look like. No release timeframe was given at this time, but the update is one of the more promising ones shared on the show after a period of uncertainty led some to question whether or not this Warhammer 40K project would even happen at all.

Cavill is a known Warhammer 40K fan by now and has talked about his passion for the universe extensively, but for those who weren’t familiar with his hobby, his latest Instagram post about the show and the project brought you up to speed. He went back to The Little Shop, a store where he said he first bought Warhammer models over three decades ago, to announce the latest on the Warhammer 40K project with Amazon and Games Workshop.

“My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world,” Cavill said over on Instagram. Together, we’ve been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though—more to come in time!”

We don’t yet know when the Warhammer 40K TV show will release, but given that we’re only just now at the point that ideas have been figured out and the series is moving forward, it’s going to be quite a while before we’re able to see it. When it does release, however, it’ll come to Prime Video thanks to Amazon’s involvement. It’s been said that Cavill will serve as an executive producer on the show, but he’ll also star in it as well. The collaboration has been referred to as a “universe” in the past, so whatever the broader plans are for Warhammer 40K, Cavill, and Amazon, this show is just the beginning.

News of Cavill’s new game-to-TV ambitions naturally comes after the equally sizeable news that Cavill would be departing Netflix’s The Witcher to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. The Witcher rumors suggested Cavill had disagreements with the show’s direction over time which may have ultimately led to his departure. Other characters have also been recast in The Witcher as of late, but we still don’t have a date yet for when we’ll actually be able to see those characters and others in Season 4 on Netflix.