Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Roadmap Confirms Bio-Titans and Dark Angels

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive just offered its players a look ahead at what’s coming in the Warhammer game’s next few seasons, and based on just a few teases, players have a lot to look forward to. Two standouts from free and paid content drops on the horizon include the addition of a towering Bio-Mutant known as a Hierophant as well as Dark Angels which call back to a part of Warhammer 40K that players have been asking for since Space Marine 2 launched.

The peek into Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2‘s future was shared in a dev video looking at the post-launch content plans. For those with Warhammer 40K backgrounds prior to Space Marine 2, you probably already recognized in the trailer below the Hierophant Bio-Mutant (you definitely can’t miss it in-game). For those only familiar with the series after getting hooked on Space Marine 2, imagine something like a Bile Titan from Helldivers 2 only it’s outfitted with cannons that spew corrosion and you’re a bit closer to what this Bio-Titan is like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get ready because we’re bringing you a whole year of new content, entirely free. We’re starting with a brand new PvE operation,” the Space Marine 2 trailer previewed. “Gather your three player squad and deploy back on Kadaku to face the biggest and most terrifying tyranny yet: the Hierophant Bio-Titan.”

This Hierophant Bio-Titan that’ll be new to Space Marine 2 is being added as part of the Termination game mode, a PvE experience that’ll be free for all players. It’s unclear just how closely you’ll have to fight the Bio-Titan given that the trailer shows players fighting it from a distance, but one would imagine you’ll have some up-close encounters.

As part of the paid content planned for Season 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will add Dark Angels as well. A brief look at those as well as cosmetics for characters and weapons alike were also shown off in the trailer.

“The Dark Angels were the First Legion. No other Space Marine brotherhood has served the Emperor for as long as they have,” some flavor text from the trailer said for those not yet introduced to the Dark Angels. “Staunch defenders of Mankind, they are merciless in the attack and stubborn in the defense. They are also shrouded in mystery, however, and have secrets so shameful they are kept even from many of their own.”

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is out on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, so players on each of those platforms can look forward to this free and paid content in the future.