Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Reveals First 4th Edition Miniature

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is kicking off its new edition with a familiar miniature. Today, Games Workshop revealed the first miniature in its upcoming Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Starter Box, which will help usher in the game's brand new 4th edition. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first miniature is of a Stormcast Eternals Liberator, which make up the rank and file of the popular faction. The Liberators, like other members of the Stormcast Eternals, are human souls reforged as elite warriors by the god Sigmar and sent to the various Realms to fight against the forces of Chaos and Destruction. While the Liberators have been around since the earliest edition of Age of Sigmar, these new miniatures feature the larger thunderstrike armor that first debuted in 3rd edition. You can check out the video reveal of the new Stormcast Eternals Liberator below:

The Stormcast Eternals will be one of the two factions featured in Age of Sigmar's first Starter Box, alongside the Skaven, a race of chaos-tainted rat people who have thrust their Blight City demi-plane into the Realm of Aqshy. Many of the Skaven still have miniatures that date back to Warhammer Fantasy, so it makes sense that Games Workshop is using the new edition to refresh the army and bring the classic foes into the proverbial spotlight.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is the fantasy-themed cousin of Warhammer: 40,000, with a similar focus on army vs. army combat. Players build an army from one of over twenty factions, customizing them with both weaponry, spells, and heroes. The new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar will feature a reworked modular ruleset, with various game modes using different parts of the rules. One new game mode is Spearhead, which features pre-built armies and a simplified ruleset that takes approximately one hour to play.

Expect to see more Warhammer: Age of Sigmar reveals in the weeks ahead.