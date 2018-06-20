Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Beta Announced For Xbox One, Along With Release Date

When it came out on Steam earlier this year, Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide 2 brought hit marks across the board, thanks to quality co-op that’s right there on the same level as Left 4 Dead, but with a neat fantasy-based touch.

Now Xbox One owners will be able to get a turn with the game. The developer revealed today that the game will be launching on Microsoft‘s console starting July 11. The game is available for digital pre-order now, going for $29.99 for the standard version. There is also a Premium Version available for $44.99, containing a number of additional goodies for players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer above gives you an idea of what you’re in for with the game, as you and friends take on hordes of enemies in the hopes of righting the wrongs with the desecrated world.

However, if you’re eager to give the game a try beforehand, we’ve got some good news. An open beta has now launched for Xbox One, running for the next few days. You can download it here.

The beta should give you a pretty good idea of how well the co-op multiplayer works within the game, as you team up with allies and take down foes with both powerful melee attacks and deadly firearms.

If you somehow miss the open beta and can’t afford the game just yet, there is one more option that’ll let you try it out. Microsoft confirmed that it will be a part of its Xbox Game Pass program. It’ll be available “from day one,” according to the developer. That’s good news for fans looking for more value from the service.

We’ve had a lot of fun with the Steam version of the game, so we have all sorts of anticipation in terms of how the console edition will turn around. On top of that, the game supports Xbox One X, upscaling the visuals to 1440p. Not too shabby at all.

There’s no word yet on when we can expect the PlayStation 4 version of the game, but it will likely be released later this year, as Fatshark is likely giving Microsoft a timed exclusive deal with the Xbox One.

Again, you can check out the beta here. If you prefer a different format, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is also available for Steam/PC.