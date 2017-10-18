Warhammer: Vermintide II Announced, Coming Next Year

One of the better Warhammer games to come out over the past year or so is Warhammer: Vermintide, a co-op supported first-person action game where you take on rat armies in an effort to bring peace to your land – something that you’re going to need a lot of effort to do.

But if that’s not enough, it appears that the rats are back for more. The team at Fatshark has announced that it’s working on a sequel to Warhammer: Vermintide, and it’ll be even bigger and better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warhammer: Vermintide II will be releasing early next year for consoles and PC, and you can find out more in the trailer above, as well as with the details below, provided by the publisher:

“Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and ground breaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. The game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is heading towards PC and consoles.

‘Vermintide 2 is the evolution of the genre. If you liked the first game, you’ll love the second.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, and continues “We have listened to the community, analyzed hours and hours of online playthroughs, and combined this with our passion for co-op games to bring you the very best experience possible.’

Vermintide 2 Features

Ruthless 4 Player Co-operative Experience

The combined forces of Chaos and Skaven are merciless, and it will require a co-ordinated team effort to survive their never-ending onslaught.

5 Heroes with 15 Career Paths

Choose between 15 unique careers, each with different appearances, abilities, talents and weapon arsenals to best suit your preferred combat style.

Chaos and Skaven Working Together

Skaven and Chaos armies have formed a pact to plunge the world into death and decay, with horrifying specials and bosses.

Talent Trees & Progression

Level up, choose between specialized talents for your hero, and excel throughout the game.

The Adventure Continues

Explore a wide range of breathtaking new levels set in and around Helmgart, a fortress city protecting the Bretonnian border of the Empire.

New Improved Loot System

Be rewarded with relevant loot for the chosen career at the end of each successful mission.

Fight Overwhelming Enemy Hordes

Skaven prefer strength in numbers, and with the Chaos at their side the heroes must be prepared to overcome unimaginable odds.”

We’ll bring you more details about the game as they become available. Sharpen those weapons!