Warner Bros. Has Officially Confirmed That Lego Dimensions Is Discontinued

Last week, we reported on the news that Warner Bros. was shutting down its Lego Dimensions series after two years, effectively putting an end to the toys-to-life genre in the video game market, with Activision pretty much shelving Skylanders (save for mobile releases) and Disney discontinuing its line of Disney Infinity toys and games.

From building and rebuilding to the most bricktacular mash-ups, the Multiverse would be nothing without our amazing community. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/NEDbBXqjyZ — LEGO Dimensions (@LEGODimensions) October 23, 2017

Today, the publisher made it official in a released statement, noting that its game, where players built characters and vehicles for use within the game across a number of worlds, will not be getting any more new content outside of what is already available. That said, though, those players that are still picking up sets and/or own current sets will still receive full support, as the game will have continued server maintenance, along with customer support.

It’s a bit of a shame, considering that Lego Dimensions was a great series when it came to supporting current franchises on the market. Over the years, we’ve seen a number of franchises get the Lego treatment this way, including Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Doctor Who, The Simpsons, Portal, Back To The Future, Ghostbusters (both 1984 and 2016) and many more. There were also quite a few characters from the DC Universe, as well as various cross-over characters.

Not to mention the core Lego Dimensions game itself, which was so well written and featured a great storyline – possibly the best we’ve seen in a Lego game to date. That said, it’s likely that the starter packs will go down in price, so this could be a key opportunity for players to re-discover the game, putting together their characters and seeing what all the hubbub is about.

But don’t worry about TT Games, the developer behind the series. They’ll still be doing what they do best – working on Lego games. The company’s latest, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, will be arriving on November 14th, and no doubt we’ll see some kind of new announcements for 2018 sooner rather than later.

Still, pour one out for Lego Dimensions. For two years, it was one of the coolest toys-to-life games out there.