Warriors Orochi 4 Confirmed, Coming To the U.S. This Year

Koei Tecmo’s Warriors games have an avid following, whether fans are digging into the Dynasty Warriors series; giving Warriors All-Stars a spin now that it’s lower in price; or enjoying the heck out of the Warriors Orochi spin-off series. Now, hot on the heels of the release of Dynasty Warriors 9, they’ve got even more to celebrate.

The company’s U.S. publishing group has confirmed that Warriors Orochi 4 is not only officially happening, but will also see a release in the United States! The team revealed a first teaser trailer for the game, and though it doesn’t have any in-game footage, it does set the stage for an epic encounter between characters. You can see it below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans have requested it and it’s finally coming!

Warriors Orochi 4 is currently planned for 2018! #warriorsorochi4 #KTfamily pic.twitter.com/8xmoQdM7hL — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) March 19, 2018

As with previous entries, Orochi 4 is expected to include characters from both the Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors series, but will probably revert back to the classic style of stage design, compared to the flawed open world design of Dynasty Warriors 9 – something that has seemingly had an effect on its sales.

The final character roster hasn’t even been confirmed yet, and we probably won’t even hear something about it until E3 at the very earliest. Regardless, this should be another big title for Koei Tecmo, and, hopefully, a bounceback from what Dynasty Warriors 9 did for the franchise.

The game doesn’t have a release date, and platforms haven’t even been confirmed yet, but it’s likely that the game will come out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC later this year. A Nintendo Switch version could be likely, especially with Koei Tecmo releasing Attack On Titan 2 this week, but, again, we’ll wait for final confirmation.

Between this and the U.S. version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 being confirmed for our shores, fans of overseas action games have a lot to be happy about this week!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!