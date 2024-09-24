New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Releases and Shifts the Season 6 Meta

The latest update for the free-to-play battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone has today gone live. Currently in the midst of Season 6, Warzone is slated to get a major overhaul in a little more than a month when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases. Prior to that time, though, Activision has today let loose a new patch that shifts the current meta of the multiplayer game in some key ways.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new Warzone update predominantly brings changes to the DTIR 30-06 battle rifle. Specifically, the gun's recoil rate has been greatly overhauled both at a base level and with various attachments. Outside of this, there are a couple of smaller tweaks that have been made to the Bracefire-HC Grip and Caster-X1 Compensator. All other changes are then solely tied to bug fixes, which should improve Warzone overall.

You can view the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone's new update today at the bottom of the page.

Call of Duty: Warzone September 24th Update Patch Notes

WEAPONS

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

Battle Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

DTIR 30-06

Increased recoil gun kick to 32deg/s, up from 27.5deg/s.



Fixer 1.4 Long Barrel Increased recoil gun kick by 3%. Increased horizontal recoil and vertical recoil by 8%.

Sanctum-60 Long Barrel Increased recoil gun kick by 3%.

Shadowcaster Suppressed Barrel Increased recoil gun kick, horizontal recoil, and vertical recoil by 4%.

Demo Nimble Stock Increased horizontal recoil and vertical recoil by 4%.

Rifleman 200 Stock Increased recoil gun kick, horizontal recoil, and vertical recoil by 3%.



ATTACHMENT ADJUSTMENTS

Muzzles

Caster-X1 Compensator

Fixed an issue causing the -7% aim down sight time scale to be improperly applied.

Underbarrels

Bracefire-HC Grip

Fixed an issue allowing players to toggle Tactical Stance, enabling unintended movement speeds.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the Tac-Map from showing progress to the Daily Challenges.

Fixed an issue allowing players to flip the floating Shipment in the Purgatory mode.

Fixed an issue preventing players from interacting with Loadout Drops bought from Buy Stations after joining a match in progress.

Fixed an issue that allowed Bunker Busters to damage players inside the Safe Zone in the Purgatory mode.

Fixed an issue causing an eliminated player with Camouflaged Sneaker equipped to drop the EMP Ball tactical.

Fixed an issue allowing players to purchase and use more Sentry Turrets than intended in the Purgatory mode.