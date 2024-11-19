Call of Duty: Warzone Gets New Update to Fix XP

Activision has released a new Call of Duty: Warzone update that primarily fixes how XP is granted. In recent weeks, Call of Duty fans have been having all sorts of complaints about how XP works in Warzone. Some have said that it moves too slow, while others have found that that can get XP more quickly by using certain methods. Now, Activision has tweaked the XP further in a move that might upset Battle Royale players.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the newest Call of Duty: Warzone patch is a pretty small one. The patch not only ensures that Warzone players won’t accidentally be getting as much XP as they previously were, it has also nerfed the range of shotguns. Outside of this, certain weapon camos associated with MW2 and MW3 can no longer be applied to weapons from Black Ops 6.

To view everything that has been changed with this new Warzone update, the full patch notes can be found below.

GENERAL

Legacy XP Tokens Updated Black Ops 6 to support legacy XP token functionality.



Hitmarkers Improved hitmarker UI to help identify individual shots more easily.



Store Improved the loading of Tracer and Inspect preview videos for weapons.



BUG FIXES