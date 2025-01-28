Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Update Gets Extensive Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 has finally rolled out across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. In tandem with Season 2 of Black Ops 6 beginning, major shifts have come to Warzone as well that will alter the meta of the free-to-play battle royale shooter. Now, thanks to the official patch notes going live, Warzone players have a better idea of everything that has been overhauled.

As expected with any seasonal shift of Warzone, Season 2 has brought a ton of refinements to the game. This doesn’t only include bug fixes, but other tweaks to the UI and visuals as well. In terms of new content, Warzone has received a handful of additional weapons to go along with refinements for existing weapons. As a result, the Warzone meta should be greatly different today than it was yesterday.

To get a full glimpse at everything that has been changed in Call of Duty: Warzone, the Season 2 patch notes for the game can be found attached below.

GLOBAL

RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT

As previously discussed in our recent Community Update blog, we are ramping up our fight against cheaters across both Multiplayer and Warzone with new security measures deploying throughout the coming seasons. Updates include enhanced detection models for behaviors like aim botting, stricter account trust and hardware identification to target repeat offenders, and new tools to combat dishonest behavior such as playing with cheaters or attempting to spam report innocent players. We are also focusing on more precise tools, including major upgrades to the kernel-level anti-cheat driver and server-side systems starting this season and continuing into Season 03. These measures, combined with ongoing improvements and legal actions against cheat sellers, aim to deliver a more secure and enjoyable experience for everyone.

EVENTS

The Terminator Skull Drop Event (Feb. 6-20)

Collect skulls to unlock rewards. Skulls are earned via eliminations in Multiplayer and Zombies, and by eliminating players and opening caches in Call of Duty: Warzone. Earn bonus skulls for eliminating enemies with explosive or fire damage.

Shadow Hunt (Feb. 13-20)

To join Nocturne, you must first complete the challenges he has laid out before you. Don’t fail him.

BATTLE PASS

The Season 02 Battle Pass includes over 110 pieces of unlockable content (excluding BlackCell) including three new Base Weapons, an Underbarrel Crossbow Attachment, new Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints, and a whole lot more. Read on for more BlackCell intel and stay tuned for a deeper dive with the BlackCell, Battle Pass and Store Bundles blog prior to Season 02 launch for a deep dive into the massive offering.

PROGRESSION & PRESTIGE

Addressed an issue that was causing the “Congratulations, you’ve Mastered Prestige” screen to appear after every match for some Prestige Master players.

Addressed an issue that would occasionally occur after Quick-Resuming Black Ops 6 that would incorrectly display all other players as Level 1 with default customization.

Players who’ve reached Max Level will now see a reminder that they have a Prestige available after each match.

Players who’ve reached Max Level will now see a “Prestige Available” treatment on the Prestige Tile in the Barracks Progression menu.

Prestige Master Ribbons will now display in the player details when inspecting a player from the Lobby.

Players can now tab between individual Prestiges (L1/R1 on PlayStation, LB/RB on Xbox) when viewing an individual Prestige’s rewards via the Prestige screen.

The player’s current Prestige Master Ribbon and Icon milestone will now be highlighted by default whenever they enter the Prestige Master screen.

CAMOS

Players can now equip any unlocked Special Camos to a Weapon as soon as they’ve unlocked any 5 Military Camos for that weapon. Previously, players needed to unlock all 9 Military Camos for at least 1 mode to equip Special Camos.

We’ve seen feedback from players about how the 250+ unique Special Camos in Black Ops 6 are underutilized because of the current equip requirement, and we feel the same way. Currently, we see a very limited window of time where Special Camos get equipped: after all of one mode’s Military Camos have been unlocked, but before players have unlocked Gold Camo (or beyond).

In Season 02, we’ll be changing this equip requirement to give players the ability to equip their unlocked Special Camos earlier in each Weapon’s Camo journey, while still preserving a short “on-ramp” of first needing to unlock 5 Military Camos that we feel is important to the new Weapon journey. In MP, this means that Specials can now be accessed after 30 Headshots instead of 100, but getting to 5 Military Camos unlocked can also be done across all 3 modes if desired.

Challenge progress bars now appear below Special Camo and Mastery Camo swatches on the Camo tab in the Gunsmith.

The currently equipped Camo will now be highlighted by default when entering the Camo tab in the Gunsmith (if applicable).

SOCIAL

Added a “Favorites Only” Filter to the Friends List that can be used to display only Favorite Friends.

Player mic indicators will now appear when viewing the Party Channel or Game Channel.

“Sort by Progression” and “Sort by Rank” will now display the applicable Level or Rank icons in the Friends List, regardless of which mode the player is viewing the Social menu from.

Dark Ops Calling Cards that you haven’t unlocked yet yourself will no longer appear as “Classified” when viewed in another player’s Calling Card Showcase.

WARZONE

MAPS

Urzikstan

Buy Stations Buy station locations have been updated across Urzikstan.



Gulag Gulag loadouts have been refreshed with new weapons and equipment.



Train The automatic brake release timer has increased to 240 seconds, up from 60.



The train was a bit too eager in getting back into motion, disallowing some interesting plays with both hijacking the train, or intentionally parking it in a power position.

Area 99

Buy Stations Two additional Buy Stations have been added to Area 99.



RANKED PLAY

For the second season of Warzone Ranked Play, we’re deploying adjustments to restrictions, SR gains, and deployment fees. Notably, the Tracker perk, which now outlines enemies in line-of-sight without live pings, has been removed from the list of restrictions. New SR adjustments aim to streamline progression, helping players quickly align with skill-appropriate divisions while addressing barriers when bridging the gap between key ranks. Placement and elimination rewards have been fine-tuned to encourage competition and skill diversity in higher ranks, while also ensuring players in top tiers like Crimson and Iridescent face greater challenges to maintain their status. In addition, deployment fees have been rebalanced to ease progression in lower ranks and increase the prestige of reaching top tiers. See the full details below:

Cross-Play

The following changes are being implemented at the launch of Season 02 to provide players on console with the option to select the platform pool(s) they wish to matchmake with:

» PlayStation – In-Game Options «

On: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.

On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists. May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only. Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.



» Xbox – In-Game Options «

On: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.

On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists. May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only. Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.



Restrictions

Tracker perk has been removed from the restricted items list in WZ Ranked Play.

The Tracker perk no longer live pings players and instead applies an outline to enemy players that is not visible through walls. In addition, fixes to Cold Blooded now allow the footsteps to be appropriately countered.

Rewards

Compete in a second season of Battle Royale Ranked Play, earning the following seasonal rewards as you progress:

First Season Win: Elimination Charm

Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker

Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo

Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Blueprint

Silver: “Ranked Season 02 – “Silver” Emblem

Gold: “Ranked Season 02 – “Gold” Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Platinum: “Ranked Season 02 – Platinum” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Diamond: “Ranked Season 02 – Diamond” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Crimson: “Ranked Season 02 – Crimson” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 02 – Iridescent” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Top 250: “Ranked Season 02 – Top 250” Calling Card Emblem, and Weapon Camo

GENERAL

Buy Stations All Buy Stations, including deployable and standard ones, now close at the beginning of the “Final Circle” announcement.



Deployable Boxes Utility boxes, such as munition boxes, armor boxes, and others, can no longer be placed in the gas.



We’ve noticed an increase in buy backs during the final circle, sometimes even after the gas has completely consumed the map. While we appreciate resourceful plays, the tactic of a team camping a Buy Station to secure a win doesn’t align with our vision for “last team standing wins”. To address this, we’re making changes to encourage more meaningful and intense engagements in the final moments – the way we believe most matches are meant to end.

We remain committed to identifying and addressing other “cheese” strategies in the game. Regardless of how long a mechanic has been around, we’re dedicated to refining systems to enhance the game’s competitive integrity.

Score Events Added a new “Splat” score event in Battle Royale, which triggers when a player is eliminated while parachuting or skydiving.



Experience Balance Battle Royale Player XP increased by +7%. Weapon XP increased by +10%. Resurgence Player XP decreased by -8%. Weapon XP increased by +10%. Plunder Player XP increased by +22%. Weapon XP decreased by -13%.



Player and Weapon XP rates have been adjusted in Warzone to bring each mode closer in line with one another.

Quality of Life Highlights

Advanced UAV Advanced UAVs now display elevation arrows to indicate player altitude.



Warzone Barracks The button layout in the Warzone Barracks has been reorganized to match the structure used in Multiplayer and Zombies.



Ammo Caches Ammo Cache Depots now function like Munition Boxes, dropping additional ammo and equipment on the ground.



Pinging Buyback Flares Players can now ping the flares from buybacks to better alert their teammates.



Match Stat Tracker The font used in the match stat tracker has been adjusted for improved readability, especially at lower resolutions.



Detailed Weapon Stats New stats have been added, and the layout has been redesigned to prioritize data clarity and accessibility.



Some stats adjusted by the attachments were not represented. The new stats better reflect reality.

Fade Distance The fade distance for loadout and cash drop crates while parachuting has been reduced to 300 meters for improved visibility.



COMBAT

Body Shield

Victims are no longer automatically released mid-air.

The outline of the victim, previously visible through walls, has been disabled.

Players can no longer release a victim without executing them first.

The body shield was incorrectly releasing your victim when attempting to take someone with you to a plummeting death, resulting in your own death but not your victim’s.

Additionally, we are removing the griefing mechanic of repeatedly releasing, downing, and releasing the same target. Going forward, if you choose to body shield a player, it must now culminate in an execution.

MOVEMENT

Jumping

Increased both jump speed and successive jump height with one unmodified successive jump.

We’re reverting some jump penalties to the values used last year. This marks the first step in our jump evaluation, and we’ll revisit this topic again in the future.

Parachute

Increased the speed of the parachute cut animation, making cutting a parachute and readying your weapon significantly faster.

Increased player velocity when landing from a cut parachute land, for smoother transition into full sprint.

The recovery time after landing from a parachute has often felt overly punishing, both for players trying to evade and those looking to engage. This adjustment aims to make the action more fluid and balanced, preventing it from feeling overly restrictive.

PERKS

New

Reactive Armor Perk Slot 2

• Your armor will regenerate up to 50% if you have not taken damage in the last 5 seconds.

• Available via Event Reward

Adjustments

Tracker Pings have been replaced with an outline that is not visible through walls but will still appear on targets through smoke. Tracker can now mark up to five targets simultaneously. Engaging a sixth target will remove the outline from the first target.



Tracker, Spy Camera, and Proxy Alarm have been adjusted to balance their usage. These changes address the over-reliance on intel systems that provide vision through walls. By scaling this back, we aim to align these mechanics with systems like UAVs while offering additional visual feedback. Our goal is to make highlight interactions more consistent, grounded, and balanced across engagements.

Dexterity The weapon handling component of Dexterity has been enhanced and is now a default perk for all Warzone players.



This will result in smoother weapon handling for jumping, sliding and diving as a default change to all players.

Mountaineer This perk returns in Slot 1, replacing Dexterity. Fall damage reduction has been significantly improved compared to the current version with Dexterity, though it’s not as powerful as its iteration in Modern Warfare III.



Veteran Now provides significant damage reduction against the effects of Gas Grenades.



EQUIPMENT

Munitions Satchel Now only provides 1 additional item, down from 2, to address overstocking and spamming equipment.



Tacticals & Lethals Maximum deployed tacticals and lethals reduced to 2 each, down from 3, to make more purposeful trap plays.



Impact Grenade Default stack size increased from 2 to 3. When equipped with a Munitions Satchel, the max stack size increases to 4.



Impact Grenades occupy a unique niche between Semtex and Frag grenades. A direct hit significantly boosts its damage while also bypassing some of the mitigation provided by Bomb Squad, making it a more skill-based option. We’ve made the choice to retain its max stack size at 4, due to it underperforming quite significantly in metrics previously. Perhaps this makes it more IMPACTFUL.

Thermobaric Inner radius increased from 25 to 50. Inner damage increased from 190 to 220. Outer damage increased from 48 to 55.



The Thermobaric grenade has been adjusted to improve its usability by increasing the inner radius, making it easier to deal higher damage. The slight damage boost complements this change.

Frag Grenade Inner damage decreased from 250 to 240. Middle damage decreased from 170 to 120. Outer damage increased from 48 to 55.



Frag grenades are a staple in combat, known for their reliability. Following adjustments in Black Ops 6, they’ve become easier to use. These changes aim to align their damage output with their ease of use, and we will continue to monitor their effectiveness.

Experimental Gas Grenade Slightly increased the trigger height of the gas effects to better match visuals. Movement reduction from gas decreased: Without resistance: from 60% to 50%. With resistance: from 60% to 25%. Gas damage against resistant targets reduced from 8 to 5.



Gas grenade usage has increased, and these changes ensure proper counters are in place. The Veteran perk remains the best option to counter negative equipment effects. These adjustments aim to balance the grenade’s effectiveness while keeping counters viable.

Stim Shot Strafe slide velocity with stim slightly reduced.



The combination of stim and omni-directional slides exceeded normal velocity thresholds. This adjustment brings it back in line with regular gameplay metrics.

Spy Camera Updated the outline visual to no longer display through walls. Effect duration increased from 7 seconds to 10 seconds.



Proxy Alarm Updated the outline visual for better clarity.



KILLSTREAKS

Advanced UAV Advanced UAVs now display elevation arrows to indicate player altitude.



Bunker Buster Gas damage against targets with gas resistance has been reduced from 8 to 5.



FIELD UPGRADES

Loadout Drop Marker The bounce factor for Loadout Drop Markers has been reduced by 50%.



It’s not uncommon to see Loadout Markers bouncing far from their intended drop location. By halving the bounce factor – which was previously comparable to that of a smoke grenade – we aim to maintain the grenade-like behavior while minimizing the frustrating, unintended movement. We’ll continue to monitor player feedback on this adjustment.

Portable Decontamination Station The ability to re-enable closed Buy Stations or Deployable Buy Stations by dropping a PDS nearby now works as intended. However, to align with the previously outlined Buy Station changes, this is not possible during the final circle of a match.



WEAPONS

General

Reload Speeds Reload speeds have been improved across all weapons, with increases ranging from 5% to 20%, depending on the weapon class. Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifles (ARs): 15% faster Marksman Rifles (MRs): 5% faster Submachine Guns (SMGs): 10% faster Sniper Rifles: 12% faster Handguns: 5% faster Battle Rifles: 10% faster Modern Warfare 2 Assault Rifles (ARs): 12% faster Marksman Rifles (MRs): 10% faster Light Machine Guns (LMGs): 15% faster Submachine Guns (SMGs): 22% faster Sniper Rifles: 15% faster Handguns: 5% faster Battle Rifles: 10% faster Black Ops 6 Assault Rifles (ARs): 5% faster Marksman Rifles (MRs): 5% faster Light Machine Guns (LMGs): 10% faster Submachine Guns (SMGs): 10% faster Sniper Rifles: 10% faster Handguns: 5% faster Reload speeds for Flip and Fast Mag attachments have been increased by an additional 5%.



We have increased reload speeds to help make combat feel more fluid and decrease overall downtime. This should get it closer to previous iterations when using sleight of hand.

Bullet Penetration Adjusted bullet penetration across most materials resulting in a more consistent experience for thicker walls in particular.



Weapon Swap Increased swap speed by 10%, effectively replicating the effect of the Quick Grip Gloves Perk from Modern Warfare.



Sprint-to-Fire Reduced sprint-to-fire penalty when jumping from 35% to 10%.



Aim-Down-Sight Reduced the aim-down-sight (ADS) jump speed penalty by 25%.



We want to allow different play styles and movement mechanics to feel viable and smooth to perform. We will continue to monitor how these are playing out and adjust accordingly.

New Weapons

PPSh-41 Submachine Gun Full-auto submachine gun. Fast fire rate with impressive damage and high recoil. Moderate handling. Available via Battle Pass Page 6 HVT Tier Reward, Page 14 Battle Pass Blueprint

Submachine Gun

Cypher 091 Assault Rifle Full-auto assault rifle. Slower rate of fire balanced by great handling and excellent mobility. Available via Battle Pass Page 8 HVT Tier Reward, Page 11 Battle Pass Blueprint

Assault Rifle

Feng 82 Light Machine Gun Full-auto light machine gun. Very slow rate of fire with great damage and handling. Available via Battle Pass Page 3 HVT Tier Reward, Page 10 Battle Pass Blueprint

Light Machine Gun

TR2 Marksman Rifle Semi-auto marksman rifle. Great rate of fire and respectable handling. Available via Event Reward

Marksman Rifle

LOOT

Lootable Perks The available perks from ground loot have been updated to include: Shrouded, Irradiated, Veteran, Reflexes, Sprinter, and Tempered.



Lootable Weapons All ground loot weapon builds have been refreshed for the new season. Semi-auto rifles, burst rifles, and common through epic handguns have been removed. New Season 2 weapons have been added to the ground loot pool.



We’ve all been there – you pick up a rifle expecting it to be automatic, only to discover it’s semi-auto or burst when you fire. While we work on improving fire mode visibility, we’ve simplified the ground loot weapon pool to create a more predictable and consistent experience for all players.

CONTRACTS

Intel Completing Intel contracts now has a very low chance to reward a Durable Gas Mask.



Signal Intelligence Cash rewards for Signal Intelligence contracts, which were previously $7,500 per player, have been reduced based on squad size as follows: Solos: $7,500 per player ($7,500 total). Duos: $4,500 per player ($9,000 total). Trios: $3,500 per player ($10,500 total). Quads: $3,000 per player ($12,000 total).



Signal Intelligence contracts were providing an excessive cash payout, especially for larger squad sizes. These adjustments, while significant, still offer high rewards compared to other contracts.

Scavenger Distance between scavenger crates has been reduced, requiring less of a marathon between objectives. The majority of the time, objectives will prioritize remaining within the same point of interest.



PUBLIC EVENTS

Runaway Train This event now has a 10% chance to occur in the 5th circle of Battle Royale.



CHALLENGES

Warzone Tactician Bunker Busters and Cluster Strikes no longer count toward progress for this challenge.



Deadeye The requirement to ping an enemy before eliminating them has been removed for challenge progression.



VEHICLES

Damage Adjustments C4 and IED damage have been slightly adjusted to ensure greater consistency when destroying vehicles.



Post-Match XP Widget Updated XP widget to provide more information after a match.



AUDIO

Third Party Reverb Reducing reverb effects to improve directionality of movement audio produced by other players (footstep, ascenders, parachutes).



Parachute Adjusted parachute audio being louder than intended at farther distances.



Self-Revive Players will now hear the enemy self-revive sound.



BUG FIXES