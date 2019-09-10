Was the iPhone 11’s Camera Inspired by Cyberpunk 2077?

Apple has officially unveiled the next round of iPhone devices, some of which feature a rather interesting camera design. Of course, the Internet is having some fun at the expense of the new phones, essentially ripping apart the new designs. That said, we’ve seen the tri-hole design elsewhere before, and it happens to be one of the most futuristic things in recent memory. If you recall, CD Projekt Red released the first Cyberpunk 2077 teaser trailer back in 2013 and it featured a character wearing a device that has a similar design to the iPhone 11’s camera.

The Cyberpunk 2077 devs took to Twitter shortly after the reveal of the iPhone to not only bring up the similarities, but also note how the design may be used for years to come. “We have a feeling that this design is going to stick around,” the caption reads, accompanied by an image of the character from the initial teaser trailer.

We have a feeling that this design is going to stick around. #2077 pic.twitter.com/Box6pG6Tee — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 10, 2019

There is no denying the similarities in design, but it’s unknown if the upcoming futuristic RPG actually had any influence on the design of the iPhone 11. Other comparisons have included the Three-Eyed Raven from Game of Thrones, Splinter Cell, and more. Needless to say, the Internet likely won’t be letting up on the memes anytime soon.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated title will officially be arriving on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game from CD Projekt Red, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

