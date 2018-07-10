Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Coming to Nintendo Switch

Though we already knew that Wasteland 2 was making its way over to the Nintendo Switch, the classic RPG from the 90s is confirmed to be coming to the hybrid console next month. Even better? It’s the Director’s Cut version of the game.

With Pillars of Eternity II and more RPGs coming to the latest console from the Big N, it’s a phenomenal time to be a fan of this genre as a Nintendo Switch owner. The CRPG classic Wasteland 2 only strengthens those ranks as inXile Entertainment announces the pumped up version of the game’s arrival in August. But what does the Director’s Cut entail, exactly? Glad you asked! The version that will be coming over to the Nintendo Switch, which is already available on other major platforms, will come with new Perks and Quirks, tons of new voicelines, new content, and the inclusion of epic precision strikes. Pretty much they made an already badass game even better and as a fan, I have to say: I’m pretty freaking stoked. Haven’t had a chance to check out the Director’s Cut yet? Waiting on that Nintendo Switch version, Ig et it! Here’s what you need to know:

“The Wasteland’s hellish landscape is waiting for you to make your mark… or die trying. With over 80 hours of gameplay, you will deck out your Desert Ranger squad with the most devastating weaponry this side of the fallout zone, test the limits of your strategy skills, and bring justice to the wasteland.”

Key Features:

One Size Does Not Fit All: Don’t feel like finding the key for a door? Pick the lock, bash it down with your boot, or just blow it open!

Don’t feel like finding the key for a door? Pick the lock, bash it down with your boot, or just blow it open! Decision Making… with Consequences: With both short and long term reactivity, your choices ripple outwards, changing the game’s events and forever altering the lives of those in the wasteland.

With both short and long term reactivity, your choices ripple outwards, changing the game’s events and forever altering the lives of those in the wasteland. Huge & Customizable: Hundreds of characters. Thousands of variations on your Rangers’ appearance. Over 150 weapons. No two players will have the same experience.

Hundreds of characters. Thousands of variations on your Rangers’ appearance. Over 150 weapons. No two players will have the same experience. Steam Features: Wasteland 2 supports Cloud Saving so you can sync your saves across multiple computers!

Director’s Cut New Features: