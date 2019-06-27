Watch Dogs Legion Devs Talk NPCs and Voice Talent

After being leaked just a few days prior to this year’s E3, Ubisoft officially revealed Watch Dogs Legion. The project appears to be quite the ambitious one, with players being able to assume the role of countless NPCs featured in the game. Set in a post-Brexit London, players will need to form an army of sorts to stop the baddies. Whether that is a group of elderly folks, young punks, and more is entirely up to the player. That said, one Ubisoft dev recently discussed the upcoming title with Prima Games, specifically about how many NPCs we can expect to encounter.

“There are thousands, maybe even millions, of NPCs players can choose from,” they said. “As you play through each option, you’ll see they are fully voiced and each has their own personalities, their own reactions to decisions made in the world around them.” They didn’t provide a concrete answer when asked about the voice talent used for these NPCs and if each is voiced by a different person. However, considering the vast amount of characters, there is a very good chance some people provided the voice for more than one NPC.

As it turns out, the NPCs in Watch Dogs Legion are procedurally generated and it took over four years to bring everything together, giving each a different look and personality. With the amount of characters that will be in the game, it will be interesting to see how everything plays out, especially when it comes to replayability.

Watch Dogs Legion is set to arrive on March 6, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“In the near future, London is facing its downfall: the people are being oppressed by an all-seeing surveillance state, private militaries control the streets, and a powerful crime syndicate is preying on the vulnerable. The fate of London lies with you, and your ability to recruit a resistance and fight back.

“Watch Dogs Legion delivers a never-before-seen gameplay innovation that allows you to recruit and play as anyone from the entire population of London. Anyone you see can join your resistance and has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset.

“Unlock unique perks to personalize each member of your Legion according to your playstyle. Level-up each character within classes such as Hacker, Infiltrator, and Assault. Customize them further with unique outfits and iconic masks.”