Watch Dogs: Legion Devs Issue Statement on Delay

The development teams for Ubisoft‘s upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion issued a statement about the game’s delay following a trio of delays from this week. Previously scheduled to release on March 6, 2020, the game no longer has a release date after Ubisoft opted to push the release back to allow for more development time. The teams working on the game said in their statement that they plan on delivering an “unforgettable experience” and that they’ll take the extra time to deliver on that goal.

Ubisoft announced its three game delays on Thursday in a press release that said Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters had all been delayed to dates that are now unknown. The statement from the studio said the game’s each had a “strong identity and high potential” and that the developers would be given more time to better realize their plans for each title.

A statement shared from the official Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter account echoed these sentiments. It referenced the game’s “Play as Anyone” feature that lets players take control of whatever NPC they want at which point they’ll find that each of these characters have their own lives to live and roles to fill in Legion.

The following is a statement directly from the Watch Dogs development teams. pic.twitter.com/087pG3SXeR — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) October 24, 2019

“We are embracing this opportunity to take additional time to deliver this ambitious vision at the best possible level of quality and bring our near-future London to life in the way it deserves,” the statement from the development teams read. “We are confident this will ensure Watch Dogs: Legion is the immersive, innovative experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.”

It’s unclear exactly when the game will release now, but the comments from Ubisoft’s initial announcement about the delay suggest that the games are still planned for a 2020 release. Gods & Monsters was the game that would’ve been out first since it had a February release date while Legion would’ve released the month afterwards. Rainbow Six Quarantine did not have a set release date.

Ubisoft’s statements also spoke to the disappointing sales of some of its recent games including The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The disappointing reception to those games contributed to the delays, Ubisoft said.