Watch Dogs: Legion Title Update 2.20 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Watch Dogs: Legion players got a new update this week to hopefully fix a number of the issues they’ve been encountering in Ubisoft’s game since its release. The notes for the Title Update 2.20 released this week prior to the patch’s availability detailed a bunch of different changes for the game overall as well as some that are specific to different platforms. Those who haven’t upgraded to the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X or Series S consoles will be happy to hear that the same update also improves stability and performance on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The patch notes for the latest update were revealed this week which was good news for those waiting for them, but the reveal was accompanied with bad news as well. At the same time, Ubisoft announced that its multiplayer mode planned to come to Watch Dogs: Legion this year had been delayed and would not be released until 2021. A new release date for that content hasn’t been announced yet.

What we do have this year is the game’s latest title update that’s now available. You can see the patch notes below separated by platforms to see what’s changed and where.

Watch Dogs: Legion Title Update 2.20

Global

Fixed an issue that could cause longer load times when exiting to the main menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause save games to get corrupted.

Fixed an issue that could cause lost progress during Borough Uprising missions when loading back into the game.

Xbox One

Optimized game on Xbox One and Xbox One S to reduce instability during certain missions (among them "Justice for Claire") and the open world.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when scrolling through the Team tab.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Main Menu to become unresponsive when quitting the Single Player mode.

Fixed a crash that could occur while auto driving on the Tower bridge during the "Inside Albion" mission.

Further incremental optimizations made to improve game stability which improve performance and reduce crashes.

Xbox Series X/S

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when switching between users with non-English and English text versions.

PC

Added a manual save game button to the Pause Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause a Borough to not be liberated despite the player having completed all necessary activities.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to load a save game over save file slot when playing with Permadeath enabled, resulting in an infinite loading screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause save games to get corrupted after a crash or freeze.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when one or all Operatives die.

Added CPU optimization that increases framerate on high end PCs in DirectX 12 mode.

Fixed an issue that caused the game’s framerate to drop significantly when looking at water or reflective surfaces.

Fixed an issue that could cause Operatives to go missing after the game crashed.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to become pixelated with DLSS enabled and playing on the lowest available resolution.

Fixed an issue that caused Reflection, Ambient Occlusion and Subsurface Scattering to not save their value after changing the graphic quality from Custom to Low/Ultra and back.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash under certain rendering conditions.

Fixed an issue where some players would see a “Dunia Demo” error message and be unable to launch the game.

Added further stability improvements and fixes to the game to prevent crashes.

PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if a character model was not loaded correctly.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the Main Menu.

Added further stability improvements and fixes to the game to prevent crashes

Stadia

Fixed an issue that allowed players to load a save game over save file slot when playing with Permadeath enabled, resulting in an infinite loading screen.

Ubisoft+

Fixed missing English localization for Russian users.

PlayStation 5 (Deployed on Thursday, November 19th, 2020)