WATCH LIVE: PUBG Stream With The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs For a Chance to Win Cool Prizes

In case you missed it, The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs is going to be getting down on some PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the Xbox One X this afternoon and if you’re in the mood to watch an epic stream and potentially win some cool prizes, you can watch the whole thing right here in the video below:

According to the original post from Xbox revealing the latest streaming event:

“Chandler, who stars as Carl Grimes on “The Walking Dead,” makes his second appearance on Xbox Live Sessions ahead of the hit series mid-season return on February 25. He’ll be joined by PUBG Creative Director Brendan Greene, also known as PlayerUnknown, who will share his gameplay tips and answer fan questions during the stream.

Over the last few months, PUBG has reached incredible milestones, most recently surpassing 4 million players across the Xbox One family of devices. Now, in addition to buying or gifting the game to a friend you can pick up PUBG with the Xbox One S PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle, which includes an Xbox One S console with built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, Xbox Wireless Controller, and a full-game download of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds.

For this special episode of Xbox Live Sessions, Microsoft Studios Community Manager, Rukari Austin will host the show. Make sure you tune-in to the livestream on Thursday, February 22 at 2 p.m. PT for the chance to submit fan questions and win some awesome prizes, and stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future episodes of Xbox Live Sessions!”

The event kicks off at 2 PM PT time/4 PM Central on the Xbox Mixer channel and there is sure to be some hilarious moments on the quest for that coveted chicken dinner! And who know, maybe Microsoft will even give away one of the brand new Xbox One X PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds bundles that are available now; that alone would be a pretty sweet reason to watch the livestream!

Don’t forget to tune in with the video above! Happy gaming, Battle Royale fans!