Watch Michelle Obama Perform ‘Fortnite’ Dance With Santa

One aspect of the Fortnite experience from Epic Games that people love so much is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The battle royale game offers silly skins and pop culture-inspired emotes to add a little community flare into the online title.

It seems that these emotes are everywhere with even videos of young kids gettin’ their Flossing on in the streets. The craze has even risen to the likes of Michelle Obama and we’re not sure what to make of it but bless her for probably making that kid’s day:

Watch the moment Michelle Obama and Santa perform the #Fortnite “Orange Justice” dance at a children’s hospital pic.twitter.com/H5ODj75Gwu — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) December 14, 2018

The former First Lady was not only in the holiday spirit, but also in the mood to get her dance on for a good cause. While performing the dance that was inspired by essentially a meme, both herself and Santa gave children the show of a lifetime and that is honestly the best thing ever.

Part of Fortnite’s charm is that it’s just silly. The wild surge in popularity began when Epic Games made their free-to-play Battle Royale debut alongside their pre-existing Save the World mode in an era where PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds reigned supreme. Despite being called a “copycat” upon its revelation, it quickly skyrocketed towards popularity, even dethroning PUBG itself, during its rise to fame.

With each new season – even sometimes on a weekly basis – there are new emotes being added all the time. No meme left untouched, Fortnite continues to be a cornerstone in the gaming community as a pop culture microcosm all on its own. Who knows who else we will spot getting in on the dance-move action!

As for the game itself, Fortnite Season 7 is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.