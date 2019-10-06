Robot Chicken Pokes Fun at Overwatch League in New Sketch

Robot Chicken is notorious for mocking just about everything in pop culture using stop-motion techniques to have toys and models play out wild sketches about everything from infomercials to the latest movies. And given that no subject is truly safe, it should come as no surprise that an episode from this weekend takes aim at the Overwatch League.

In the brief segment, titled “The Nerd Plays Overwatch” and which you can check out above, Robot Chicken‘s Nerd plays out a match of Overwatch against another team on ESPN. This, of course, is a reference to the inclusion of esports at times on the sports network, and the recent conclusion of the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals makes the timing just about perfect.

The Nerd tries to celebrate the entire nerd hierarchy being turned around now that video games are popular enough to be on the sports network, but it turns out he has less in common than he thinks with his fellow players now that his hobbies have gone mainstream. That is, until the entire group admits to sharing one very specific trait in common. We won’t spoil it here. (In part because it’s kind of gross, which is very much on brand for Robot Chicken.)

