Watch: Star Wars’ Baby Yoda Loves The Witcher’s Catchiest Song in Amazing New Video

It was only a matter of time before Baby Yoda took over the internet, and he managed to pull it off in extremely record time. The Mandalorian favorite has become a meme sensation ever since, but what could possibly make the little guy better you ask? Well, why not pair him with another instant social media favorite in The Witcher, or more specifically, the extremely addictive song from Jaskier titled Toss A Coin To Your Witcher. That’s exactly what one fan of both shows did, and thanks to Reddit user DJMisha, we now have this hilarious mashup video of the two as Baby Yoda makes Mando listen to the song whether he wants to or not.

The clip is from that adorable sequence from The Mandalorian where Baby Yoda sits up in the front seat with Mando, and as they get ready for takeoff he keeps messing with switches. In this version, however, that switch turns on a viewing screen, where the clip from The Witcher plays, showing Geralt, Roach, and Jaskier traveling down the rod as Jaskier sings his ridiculously addictive tune.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turns out Baby Yoda’s a big fan, and honestly, we can’t blame him, as that song may or may not be a ringtone on my phone at the moment…okay it is, so sue me.

You can check out the full video above.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below, and you can check out my full review right here!

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. As for The Mandalorian, it is available to stream on Disney+. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher and Baby Yoda!