Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Releases Exciting New TV Spot

In one of the longest commercials yet for the upcoming Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet game, fans of the hit anime series get another chance to see some of their favourite characters in action before its February release later this year. The action roleplaying game definitely has a lot to offer, and seems to be staying true to the source material as well! Take a look at the video above to see 60 glorious minutes of Sword Art Online action.

If you caught the last 30 second commercial that made its way online last month, you’ll also remember that they talked about a unique sleeping mechanic that will be prevalent in the game. Turns out Fatal Bullet will have co-sleeping events that involve characters such as Asuna, Sinon, and a few others that have yet to be named. More details surrounding the characters available will be released at a later time, but it’s just one piece to the Sword Art puzzle that just makes us want this title even more.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet releases on February 23rd for both North America and Europe on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Japanese release launching two weeks earlier on February 8th.

For more about the base game:

“Become the hero of Gun Gale Online in the latest game of the SAO franchise in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. Step into the versatile landscapes and environments of Gun Gale Online with unique and realistic designs resembling something out of a sci-fi movie and numerous other weapons and fighting styles to choose from.Interact with characters from the Sword Art Online original novels, anime and previous games as you navigate a world that is vastly personalized and visually enhanced. Play as the protagonist, battle against opponents using new weapons and further customize gameplay by creating skills and abilities.”