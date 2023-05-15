We Happy Few Developer Could Reveal Next Game Soon

Developer Compulsion Games launched We Happy Few back in 2018 to lukewarm critical reviews. Player reviews were a little more positive, but it's safe to say that the game was plagued by several performance issues that let down its story and characters. Since then, Compulsion Games has stayed relatively quiet, though there have been rumors since at least 2021 that something new is in the works. That was further confirmed with narrative director Lisa Hunter updating her LinkedIn to read that the game is in a "playable alpha build" as of this February, though the page has since been changed to remove that language. Now, a new LinkedIn post may be pointing to an official update coming very soon.

As spotted by a Reddit user on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksandRumours, Compulsion Games has recently added a new job posting for a community manager. On the surface, this doesn't reveal much, but it's important to keep in mind that Compulsion Games hasn't been active on any of its social media since 2022. It's possible that someone has simply left the company and it needs to fill a role, but it seems more likely that Compulsion is staffing up in advance of some announcement.

(Photo: Compulsion Games)

With the studio being owned by Microsoft, it would stand to reason that we may see that reveal at the upcoming Xbox Game Showcase that is set to take place on June 11. Of course, all of this is healthy speculation, so please take it with a hefty grain of salt until we hear something more official. Plus, even if this game doesn't end up making an appearance, the Showcase will likely be worth tuning into.

We Happy Few is an action-adventure game that takes place in an alternate version of 1960s England. Players need to navigate a world filled with drug-addled citizens, trying to blend in as best they can while working through three different storylines. While we don't know anything concrete about the follow-up, a 2021 report from Windows Central said the project is a third-person action game set in a "dark and fantastical world" that draws inspiration from "America's Deep South." Again, we can't confirm any of those details ourselves, but that report was from Jez Corden who has a relatively solid track record with these kinds of things over the last few years.