We Happy Few Sees Another Delay, New Protagonist Revealed

For those looking forward to the to psychological horror title We Happy Few, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The bad news, let’s just get that out of the way, is that the game has seen yet another delay. The good news, a new protagonist has been revealed to ease the pain a little bit.

The team over at Compulsion Games released a new developer update to clue anticipating fans in on the status of We Happy Few. In the video above, it’s our first look at the newly revealed Sally – who will be a playable character in-game. Sally’s inclusion now gives players a few options when tackling the narrative which, according to Compulsion, is completely finished.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With content completely done, the delay mentioned is for final polishing. A large complaint gamers have with new releases is that many of them seem to be released too early, relying too much on post-launch patches for finishing touches. Because of that, Compulsion wants to get it right the first time and are taking a few additional months to make sure they do just that:

“But we felt that the first two hours of Arthur’s story just didn’t live up to those moments, meaning that the game didn’t start as well as it should. So we went back to the drawing board and made a couple of big decisions: we brought forward a number of story moments, to get into the action faster, and also rebuilt the whole first island for Arthur.”

As of right now, We Happy Few is slated for a Summer 2018 release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the game itself:

“We Happy Few is the tale of a plucky bunch of moderately terrible people trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial in the city of Wellington Wells. In this alternative 1960s England, conformity is key. You’ll have to fight or blend in with the drug-addled inhabitants, most of whom don’t take kindly to people who won’t abide by their not-so-normal rules.

Discover the retrofuturistic city’s dark history as you play through the intertwined narratives of three quietly rebellious citizens of Wellington Wells, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, as they face their pasts, prepare for the future, and engage in activities that aren’t exactly status quo in the artificially enthused society.”