We’re Not Getting A Skate Sequel, So These Guys Are Making Their Own

It bums us out a little bit that Electronic Arts isn’t considering making a new game in its awesome Skate skateboarding series – but that isn’t stopping an indie crew from offering a game like it.

First reported by EGM, a team by the name of crea-ture Studios in Montreal has been hard at working on a skateboarding simulator called Session, and although it’s not an official Skate game, it definitely has the vibe of one, featuring some authentic skateboarding action and a lot of great features.

As you can see from the attached screenshots, the game is going for all out authenticity when it comes to its skateboarding vibe, and has come a long way from its first concept video, which was released in 2015. You can see it below.

Speaking with the team at N3rdabl3 back in 2016, studio founder Marc-andre Houde explained what he has in mind for the project. “Something we want to do is that we’re not aiming directly at making a game itself, we have a philosophy that Project: Session is a toy, something you launch and skate with friends, you do some skate games, or film with your friends, or something like this. This is something that’s going to be a big part of the game, it’ll be mostly online so you can play with friends and they’ll be able to film your tricks with an on-control design for the filmer mode.”

It’s still coming together nicely, though the game currently doesn’t have a release date. It was originally set to arrive last year, but the team is busting away to get some sort of demo done in time for this year, with a full game release next year. A platform hasn’t been revealed just yet, but it’s likely to be for consoles and PC, considering that the game has a good amount of funding behind it.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a good skateboarding game, so we’re eager to see how Session shapes up in the long run. And who knows, it might motivate Electronic Arts enough to learn how to count to four…