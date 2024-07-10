Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory Sets Late July Launch

Developers Different Tales have announced that their second Werewolf: The Apocalypse game – Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory – will claw its way to a full release July 23rd across multiple platforms. The single-player narrative experience of course draws inspiration from its predecessor – Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest – though this time around players step into the shoes of Samira, a child of Gaia teetering on the edge of collapse following life-changing tragedy.

The description for Purgatory reads: “Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory invites players to explore the dark side of (in)human nature, uncover supernatural conspiracies, and combat the deadly chaos force known as the Wyrm. Set in the legendary World of Darkness story universe, the game follows Samira, an Afghan werewolf and refugee, as she navigates a world where evil takes both human and supernatural forms.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory blends the fantasy thriller genre with visual novel and tabletop RPG format, bringing a game that is an accessible introduction to the World of Darkness for newcomers while delivering a thrilling new entry for veterans familiar with what the the exciting world has to offer. Additional features listed for the game per its Steam page include:

UNLEASH THE BEAST



Investigate murder, monsters and madness amidst Poland’s border crisis. Play as Samira, a refugee werewolf, as her search unearths dark secrets and forces her to confront her own tragedies.

SHAPE YOUR DESTINY



Dive into two investigative paths in the World of Darkness. Help Samira solve a chilling supernatural murder or uncover the secrets of a formidable werewolf pack. Each decision impacts her story, revealing new secrets and leading to different endings. Caught in a Purgatory of fantasy and reality, will your choices end in light… or darkness?

TABLETOP RPG MECHANICS



Navigate through the game using RPG mechanics, by balancing health, willpower, rage, skills, harano and inventory strategically, making every decision critical to your survival and progression.

LEGENDARY WORLD OF DARKNESS LORE



Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory adapts the new Fifth Edition corebook mechanics of the legendary tabletop RPG from the World of Darkness universe. Experience a classic role-playing session combined with the exciting new features of Werewolf: The Apocalypse Fifth Edition.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory will be available on Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and in the iOS App Store for for $14.99 USD for PC and consoles and $9.99 in the iOS App Store later this month. Pre-orders for the new game begin on July 16th.