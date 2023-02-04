Werewolf: The Apocalypse Release Date Revealed

The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse is the third World of Darkness RPG to be re-released in recent years, following a new edition of Vampire: The Masquerade and Hunter: The Reckoning. All three RPGs are jointly published by Paradox Interactive and Renegade Games Studios – Paradox develops the core system of each game and Renegade then publishes additional sourcebooks, Chronicles (the equivalent of campaigns), and expansions.

In other recent World of Darkness news, Vampire: The Masquerade is getting two new releases in the coming months – a Player's Guide that provides all character building rules in one location and a Blood Sigils book that adds more rules on Blood Alchemy and Blood Sorcery. Meanwhile, Hunter: The Reckoning will add a Lines Drawn in Blood sourcebook that contains four stories that can be played separately or combined into a single chronicle.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.