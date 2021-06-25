Ubisoft Reveals First Trailer for Werewolves Within Movie

A typical whodunnit comes with a number of unexpected twists and turns, so when you add shape-shifting werewolves to the equation, you're sure to get an entirely unpredictable experience, as teased in the above first trailer for Werewolves Within. Based on the Ubisoft game of the same name, the new adaptation comes from filmmaker Josh Ruben, who previously delivered audiences the 2020 film-festival hit Scare Me, with that experience surely hinting at what audiences can expect from the new adventure. Check out the first trailer for Werewolves Within above before the film hits theaters on June 25th and On Demand on July 2nd.

After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

The film also stars George Basil (Crashing), Sarah Burns (Barry), Michael Chernus (Tommy), Catherine Curtin (Orange Is the New Black), Wayne Duvall (The Hunt), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock), Michaela Watkins (Brittany Runs a Marathon), and Glenn Fleshler (True Detective).

"I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within," Ruben shared in a statement. "As a kid, I’d freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws — hell, I loved horror). That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not) is so much of what makes Werewolves so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us."

He added, "This movie is a tribute to those of us who are resolute that good conquers evil, and that 'being good' is the best weapon we’ve got, against guns, knives, even claws… Sometimes, you just gotta be a good neighbor, no matter how wicked people are."

