‘Westworld’ Mobile Game Is Shutting Down in Wake of Bethesda Lawsuit

The mobile game based on the HBO’s Westworld show is being shut down, the Westworld mobile game’s team announced.

Westworld is no longer being distributed through the App Store or Google Play as of January 15th now that it’s been removed from both stores. The game can still be played by those who have already downloaded it, but it’ll fully be closed on April 16th.

“We hope you have enjoyed playing Westworld,” the announcement said. “We are sorry to tell you the park is entering a new phase and will no longer be taking applications for new employees. The game will be removed from the App Store and Google Play on January 15, 2019, and officially closed on April 16, 2019. As of today, you will no longer be able to make in game purchases. If you have any in-game currency, remember to use it before the game goes offline on April 16, 2019.”

While it was not mentioned anywhere in the official announcement, hearing about the shutdown announcement quickly brings to mind the recent controversy between Bethesda Softworks and the game’s publisher and developer, Warner Bros. Interactive and Behaviour Interactive, respectively. Bethesda Softworks filed a lawsuit against the two parties responsible for the creation of the Westworld mobile game. The lawsuit alleged that the similarities between the game and Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter were too close and that the Westworld game had copied gameplay elements and other features found in the mobile Fallout game.

That lawsuit appeared to have come to an end earlier in the month when it was announced the two games’ parties had settled the lawsuit.

“Bethesda Softworks and Behaviour Interactive jointly announced today that the parties have amicably resolved the lawsuit Bethesda brought against Behaviour and others related to the Fallout Shelter and Westworld mobile games,” the announcement regarding the lawsuit read.

Warner Bros. previously denied the claims in the lawsuit and said no code had been taken from Fallout Shelter for use in Westworld.

“Warner Bros. has been assured by the game developer, Behaviour Interactive, that Bethesda’s allegations are untrue and that none of Bethesda’s code was used in the Westworld game,” Warner Bros. said previously. “Moreover, contrary to Bethesda’s baseless accusation, Warner Bros. at no time ‘induced’ Behaviour to use the Fallout Shelter code in Westworld.”

Westworld on mobile devices is scheduled to be shut down on April 16th.