Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hits Lowest Price Yet on Nintendo Switch eShop

If you have been holding off on picking up The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a new sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop might be exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Since releasing in the first half of 2023, Nintendo has pretty much never discounted Tears of the Kingdom in a digital capacity. While there have been sales for the open-world Zelda game at retailers, it has essentially only ever been sold at its standard $69.99 value on the eShop. Now, with the holiday season coming in hot, Nintendo has finally opted to buck this trend and has offered Tears of the Kingdom up at a notable discount.

As of this moment, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has seen its price slashed by 28% on the Nintendo digital marketplace. This means that the game is being sold for $49.99, which is a $20 price cut. The deal begins today and is set to last on the eShop through Black Friday at which point it will conclude on December 3rd. Beyond offering the digital version of TotK at this price, Nintendo is also allowing buyers to purchase physical copies through its own storefront for the same amount.

Historically, this is one of the best deals overall that there has ever been for Tears of the Kingdom. The only previous sales that have ever surpassed this one have been for physical copies, which briefly were sold for $44.99. As such, if you’re looking to pick up the newest mainline Zelda game for yourself or someone else at some point over the holidays, this might very well be the top offer that is seen over the next month.

If you’re still on the fence when it comes to picking up The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can find the game’s official synopsis from Nintendo alongside its release trailer here:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“An epic adventure awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, only on the Nintendo Switch system.

In this sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?