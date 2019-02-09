When Does ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Begin and What We Know So Far

With Fortnite season 7 in its 10th week and the Prisoner skin’s progression hinting at an explosive finale, many battle royale players may be wonder when does season 8 begin and what could it possibly have in store. Epic Games is no stranger to throwing major curveballs at their players, with incredible events and major plot twists for a game that has essentially no plot. From dragon eggs, to volcanoes, here’s what we know so far about what lies ahead.

Epic Games gave us a timeline at the beginning of the current season since the holiday season was right smack dab in the middle. “The Epic Games team will be taking its own holiday break this winter, so Season 7 will be extended by two weeks and end on February 28. We’ll still have new updates coming out during that break period bringing new items and challenges. You can plan on more holiday cheer to hit before the New Year as well!”

With a February 28th date firmly in place, that’s plenty of time for players to unlock all of the skins and rewards they want out of this season before it all changes once more.

Regarding season 7, the team changed up their Battle Stars challenges a bit, alternating between hidden Stars and Banners and even more changes to that system will be in place come season 8.

Currently, the map is completely covered in snow following a recent event and the introduction of the Ice King, but now with the Prisoner progression revealed an opposing Fire King with rumblings of speculated earthquakes, it seems the war between Fire and Ice isn’t limited to just Game of Thrones.

Speaking of Martin’s novels-turned-HBO series, players have stumbled upon dragon eggs in the map and though they have yet to hatch, it seems like that could tie in to a potential Game of Thrones event. Since the studio is no stranger to random crossovers (looking at you Thanos), this isn’t entirely impossible though the Infinity Blade crossover hints that it might be rooted more in that level of fantasy instead.

As season 7 encased itself in mystery and ice, it looks like season 8 will bring down the fire. What do you think the new season will bring? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!