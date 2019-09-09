Where to Find All Collectibles in Gears 5

Fans are mere hours away from the release of Gears 5 at this point, and while many people currently have access to the game via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players are still excited for all of the action to come. The title is the biggest in the series yet, and there is plenty explore. In addition to this, there are a bounty of collectibles to find throughout the campaign, 90 in total, and some players will undoubtedly like to collect all of them, especially when there is an achievement on the line. That said, one YouTuber has put together a handy guide to collect all 90 items in Gears 5.

The collectibles that players will discover in Gears 5‘s campaign consist of books, COG tags, documents, magazines, newspapers, and more. They are found throughout the majority of the 15 chapters (the last chapters of Act III and Act IV don’t have any) that spread across four acts and can usually be easily spotted as they are highlighted. However, when the action is getting rough, there isn’t much time to search for the collectibles. Luckily, players can go back to individual chapters to search, and thanks to YouTuber MrWilliamThor, they can see exactly where they need to look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To make things even easier, MrWilliamThor included the timestamps for all collectibles in the description of the video above. As for specific acts, the footage starts with Act I, Act II starts at the 8:01 minute mark, Act III starts at the 20:18 minute mark, and Act IV begins at the 29:01 minute mark. For the collectibles that may be a little harder to find, this guide will surely be helpful for those wanting to use it.

Gears 5 is set to officially arrive on September 10th for PC and Xbox One. For even more on the latest installment in the wildly popular series, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.”

What do you think about all of this? Will you be using this collectibles guide to your advantage in Gears 5? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

[H/t Game Rant]