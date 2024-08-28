2010 Nintendo Wii Classic Now Available to Play for Free

A Nintendo Wii classic from 2010 is now available to play for free. 2010 was a year that treated games to the likes of Red Dead Redemption, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Mass Effect 2, God of War III, Xenoblade Chronicles, Halo Reach, Rock Band 3, Super Meat Boy, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Limbo, Civilization V, Super Street Fighter IV, Cave Story, BioShock 2, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, Donkey Kong Country Returns, Heavy Rain, and Pokemon SoulSilver/HeartGold were all released. There were more notable games than just these ones, but the point is it was a pretty busy year, featuring some of the greatest games ever made. To this end, a cult classic from the same year is back and free to play.

More specifically, as of today, a free demo for Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, a remake of 2010’s Epic Mickey, is available ahead of its full release on September 24. Just like the full game, which is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, the free demo is available via all of these platforms.

It is unclear how much of the game developer Purple Lamp Studios and publisher THQ Nordic have made available via the free demo, but it is presumably an hour or two of the game, like most demos of this variety. And so far, judging by social media chatter, the demo is quite good, which bodes well for those looking forward to the full game.

About the Game + Trailer

“Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.”

When the original Epic Mickey was released back in 2010, it was a Nintendo Wii exclusive. In other words, this new remake is the first time those on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox have been able to get their hands on the game, at least on these respective platforms.