Cancelled Wii U Game Making Surprise Return on Nintendo Switch

A cancelled Wii U game is back, this time with a planned Nintendo Switch release. The game in question hails from 2015 and was once planned to release on the Wii U, two years before the Switch even arrived on the scene. This obviously never happened though, but a Nintendo Switch release is set to happen nine years later.

In 2015, the games industry saw the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Rocket League, Bloodborne, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Undertale, Fallout 4, Rainbow Six Siege, Halo 5 Guardians, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dying Light, Splatoon, Cities Skylines, Kerbal Space Program, Super Mario Maker, Helldivers, Ori and Blind Forest, Her Story, Until Dawn, and more release. It was a pretty packed year.

In 2015, Forgotten Memories also released via iOS and Android. As a mobile-only release, it went under the radar. However, it is apparently not that bad, or at least that is what its 72 on Metacritic suggests.

The version coming to the Nintendo Switch though is not the original version, but a remaster featuring “tons of new stuff and improvements.” And it is coming pretty soon, alongside a release on mobile platforms, on October 28.

“In Forgotten Memories, you take on the role of Rose Hawkins, a determined police detective who finds herself caught in a web of enigmatic events while investigating a strange case,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “As Rose wakes up in an eerie unfamiliar place, she encounters Noah, a mysterious and striking woman who offers her a deal. This precarious alliance promises to aid Rose in her investigation but at what cost?”

To this day, it remains unclear why the game never came to Wii U, but those were anticipating it since it was announced for the platform in 2013 will soon be able to finally play it on a Nintendo console.

