Wild Hearts Releases Lengthy New Gameplay Trailer

Wild Hearts isn't set to release until early next year, but Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have dropped an all-new gameplay trailer to build hype for the game. Lasting more than seven minutes in total, the trailer gives viewers a better glimpse at the game's world, most notably the Hanagasumi Hills location. Hanagasumi Hills is one of the game's hunting locations, and each one is based on a different season. With its lush scenery, Hanagasumi Hills is based on the spring season. The trailer also features an extended look at the game's Kingtusk enemy, and how players can tackle it solo or in co-op.

Readers can check out the new trailer embedded below.

Announced at the end of September, Wild Hearts has already drawn a number of comparisons to Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise. However, it seems that the upcoming game also has a number of differences that will set it apart. Wild Hearts is set in a fantasy take on feudal Japan and tasks players with battling Kemono, which are magical beasts like Kingtusk. In addition to hunting, crafting will be at "the core of the experience," according to last month's announcement from Electronic Arts.

The monsters from Monster Hunter have played a major part in that franchise's success, with creatures like Rathalos and Magnamalo striking a huge cord with players. It remains to be seen whether Wild Hearts will feature creature designs that become as beloved, but Kingtusk certainly seems like a compelling foe. The warthog-inspired monster looks like it could be a difficult opponent for players. With Wild Hearts releasing in February, it's a safe bet that players will learn a lot more about the game's opponents as its release date draws closer!

Wild Hearts is set to release February 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to finding out more about Wild Hearts? Does this gameplay trailer make you more interested in checking out the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!