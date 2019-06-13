A Wild Podcast Has Appeared Episode #7 – New Pokemon, Crying Pikachu Plush, Pokemon Go Global Challenge

Welcome to another episode of A Wild Pokemon Podcast Has Appeared!, ComicBook.com’s official Pokemon Podcast.

This week, we dive into the latest news about Pokemon Sword & Shield. If you’re a fan of the best new Pokemon Yamper, you will not want to miss this episode! Plus, we discuss the brewing controversy over Pokemon Sword & Shield not including every Pokemon in the franchise, look at the saddest Pokemon plush ever made, and talk about a big Pokemon Sword & Shield rumor that seems more legitimate with every passing news announcement. And, as every week, we end with another PokeFact of the Week, giving you another factoid to impress your Pokemon friends with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several ways you can listen to and enjoy A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, which are listed below:

Listen via the media player embedded above. Subscribe to this RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/wildpokemonpodcast Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher. Subscribe on iTunes!

Each episode features a rundown of all the big Pokemon news of the week, a deep dive into a particular subject, and then ends with a blast of PokeFacts about a Pokemon of the week.

New episodes come out every Thursday, so be sure to subscribe to not miss out on a single episode!

You can keep up with the show and hosts Christian Hoffer, Megan Peters, and Jim Viscardi via the Twitter handles below:

@PokemonPodCB

@CHofferCbus

@MeganPetersCB

@JimViscardi

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments below!