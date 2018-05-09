Win a Custom ‘Black Panther’ Xbox One X

We’ve seen some sweet custom designs of Xbox One consoles and controllers over the years, but what Microsoft has managed to do with Black Panther may be the best thing we’ve seen yet.

The publisher recently took to Twitter to announce the giveaway of five custom designed Black Panther Xbox One X consoles, as well as two controllers to go along with each one. It’s a partnered giveaway with Walt Disney Home Video for the digital release of the film, which is available today.

The console, as you can see from the tweet below, is absolutely stunning. It features split images of Black Panther and Killmonger in their respective silver and gold armor plating, with a line dividing them right down the middle. You can also see the Black Panther logo on the front of the system, along with beautifully painted orange on the side.

The controllers are a piece of work too, featuring what appears to be mask details on each one, with the eyes on the grips and stripes all across the front. The Black Panther logos are on these as well.

Bring @TheBlackPanther home on 4K UHD today and enter for a chance to win a custom Xbox One X console. It may or may not be made of Vibranium. Enter here: https://t.co/JBlvNy4TS4 pic.twitter.com/RJcxa2uobP — Xbox (@Xbox) May 8, 2018

Now here’s the kicker — you can actually win one of these systems! Microsoft is giving away all five of these Xbox One X consoles with controllers, along with a 4K copy of the film. You can actually go here to enter, starting by entering your email address and then filling out the following survey, complete with your basic information. Once that’s submitted, you’re entered to win.

You have until May 29 at 11:59 PM EDT to take part so that gives you lots of time to see if you can win some Wakandan pride for your gaming room!

Black Panther is available on Digital HD now and will release on May 15 for Blu-Ray and DVD.

The Xbox One X is available now, but we definitely want this Black Panther one as badly as you do.