Windows 11 Update Tests New Xbox Game Pass Feature

For those who've got Xbox Game Pass for the PC platform and are keen on testing new Windows 11 updates and features, Microsoft has something for you to try out now. Announced this week as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 update, Windows 11 users can now check out a Game Pass widget that's meant to provide quick and easy access to anything new regarding Xbox's Game Pass service in terms of new games and other info.

Microsoft detailed the inclusion of the new Game Pass widget this week in the rundown for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174. Based on the details shared, it seems like a handy option for those who might have Game Pass on the PC platform but don't stay tune into every single announcement about new games. If nothing else, it's easy to forget release dates for Game Pass games even if you know they're on the way, but this new widget should help with that.

"This widget is a window to the extensive PC Game Pass library – it will show the latest additions, games leaving soon, and others from highlighted categories and then take you to the Xbox app where you can install them, see reviews, and go all in," a preview of this new feature said.

Microsoft's notes for this update continued to say other PC Game Pass features are being worked on, too, including the option to "sign-into your Xbox profile and easily jump back into recently played games as well as see personalized recommendations" of games Microsoft thinks you'll be fond of.

Until those expanded capabilities come about, however, you can go ahead and install the Game Pass widget now to see what you think. All you have to do to make that happen is head to the widgets board in Windows 11 and select the "+" button where you can add new widgets. Find the Game Pass one listed there, add it, and you're good to go. This feature was still rolling out to people gradually when the update was announced, so Microsoft said there's a chance it might not be available for everyone right away.