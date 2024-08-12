Winds of Numa Sera Kickstarter Enters Final Week, Announces New Stretch Goals

A tabletop game based on the Dark Horse graphic novel Winds of Numa Sera has entered its final week, with just a few more stretch goals to achieve. Launched in July, the tabletop game version of Winds of Numa Sera: The Board Game has raised over $130,000, more than thirteen times its initial stretch goal. As the Kickstarter enters its final week, ComicBook can exclusively reveal a full look at some of the already unlocked stretch goals for the new Kickstarter along with a new stretch goal that will be unlocked if the campaign exceeds $140,000.

Winds of Numa Sera is an engine-building game in which players control asymmetrical factions and attempt to grow their kingdom over a limited amount of time. There are multiple win conditions, with each faction primed for one specific victory condition, but able to achieve any of them if the opportunity arises.

The original Winds of Numa Sera graphic novel was released in October 2022 and was written by Morgan Rosenblum and Jonny Handler, with illustrations by Eduard Petrovich, Eduardo Mello, and Valentina Taddeo.

Most of the stretch goals, seen below, add new items that can be equipped by players throughout the game. Many are mythic items, which add powerful effects to a player’s hero when equipped. At $140,000, the Kickstarter will unlock the 1st Grand Gauntlet Victor’s Helmn, a new mthic item that grows more powerful with every hero slain during the game.

Backers can get a copy of the base game for a $59 pledge and a copy of the deluxe for an $89 pledge. You can check out the full Kickstarter here, which will remain open through Friday, August 16th.