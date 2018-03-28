WipEout: Omega Collection’s Free VR Update Available Now On PlayStation 4

Sony showcased a lot of awesome stuff last year during its PlayStation Experience event in Anaheim, but one thing that blew my little mind was the PlayStation VR-enabled update for WipEout: The Omega Collection, which puts you behind the wheel of one of those futuristic hovercrafts and lets you feel the whooshing racing experience first hand.

Good news, folks – you can now try this out for yourself. Sony has announced that the free PSVR-enabled update for Omega Collection has gone live, and you can download it now.

"AG Pilots, the time is upon you," noted Sony XDev senior producer John McLaughlin in the blog post. "It's time for you to experience Wipeout in a way you have never experienced it before. Suit up and put on your PSVR headsets, because this is a rollercoaster ride like no other!"

The game's VR mode is included automatically with its update, and then all you have to do is turn on your headset and you'll be immersed within its 3D world.

The VR headset works with any game mode, including Racebox and Campaign, and allows you to play the whole thing in the world via virtual reality, from "start to finish."

In addition, three new VR-exclusive ships have been added to the game through the update, including ones in the HD, Fury and 2048 classes, so you have different things to try across the board. The game also features full 3D audio, so you can hear every explosion, speed burst and collision in real time, adding even further to the impressive game world.

Finally, a remix of the song "Shake It" from Vieille Griffe will be included, for those of you that can't get enough of the game's awesome soundtrack.

You can check out the launch trailer for the new VR mode above, and it's definitely a trip – but nothing compares to actually playing it inside a PSVR headset and seeing what it has to offer. It's free, so if you've got the tech, be sure to give it a spin!

In case you need a reminder of how awesome WipEout: Omega Collection is, you can check out our review here!

WipEout: Omega Collection is available for PlayStation 4 now. Don't have a PlayStation VR headset yet? Lucky you, they just dropped in price.