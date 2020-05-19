The Witcher 3 Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary With a New Recreation of the Theme Song

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the latest entry in the mainline series of games, first released on this day back in 2015, making it the 5th anniversary of one of the most popular video games in recent memory. As part of a celebration of the game's milestone anniversary, the fine folks at CD Projekt Red have shared a new recreation of the game's main theme for everyone to enjoy.

This particular version features The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Music Director Marcin Przybyłowicz and a bunch of friends performing the main theme. The full credits for everyone involved are in the YouTube video description. Given the construction of the video, and its interspersed looks at the various remotely filmed performances, it seems like the sort of thing that was shot recently given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even so, it makes for a fairly epic listen.

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt @kwazol, Music Director, invited @ViolinTay, @miracleofsound, @malukah, @Tinaguo, @A_Gingertail, Łukasz Kapuściński & Jasinka to recreate the main theme from the game! Thank you for bringing back these fond memories! pic.twitter.com/inyMIlf2pl — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2020

While it might have been five years since the original release of the game, last year was a particularly wild one for the title thanks in part to its release on Nintendo Switch and the release of the Netflix show based on the same source material. Despite the fact that the show wasn't directly related to the games, it still took some cues from it, and it's overall difficult to dissociate the franchise from the games at this point, at least in the English-speaking world. So, a popular Netflix show basically left folks wanting more, which included the games. Simple enough!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular action role-playing game right here.

