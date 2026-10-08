The Witcher 3: Remastered Gets First New Update Since Release, Here Are the Patch Notes

CD Projekt Red has today released its first new update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered following the game’s launch last week. Since its arrival, the newest version of The Witcher 3 has largely been met with a very positive response from players. Not only have most been thrilled with the game’s new improvements to gameplay and its visuals, but the remaster’s release has prompted countless fans to return to The Witcher 3, resulting in higher player counts than ever. Now, as a way of making this new remaster even better, CD Projekt Red has released another patch for the game that’s available now.

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Live across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 5.01 for The Witcher 3: Remastered is a pretty sizable one. The patch is almost entirely dedicated to fixing various issues that players have uncovered since the game’s release, with many of these errors being tied to UI or gameplay. CD Projekt Red has also made some platform-specific tweaks as well, with PC and PS5 users getting the most alterations on this front. Other than this, a handful of smaller changes related to graphical settings have also been implemented.

Moving forward, CD Projekt Red made clear that it’s working on a similar update for The Witcher 3: Remastered that will come to Nintendo Switch 2. While some of these forthcoming changes will be Switch 2-specific, others will be the same as what has been seen in today’s update. A specific date for when this patch might go live wasn’t given by CDPR, but we should learn more over the coming week.

Until then, if you want to get a full look at everything that has been done to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered with this update, the patch notes in their entirety can be viewed below.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the “Automatically Apply Blade Oils” feature would work only if enabled during the current game session.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, player-controlled boats could start moving uncontrollably and ignore terrain collisions.

Improved ladder interaction animations.

Fixed an issue where Geralt would collide with dead enemies after the Aard finisher.

Fixed an issue where Vesemir would repeatedly say the same line if Quen was cast multiple times.

Fixed an issue where dodging could have an unintentionally delayed response.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to throw a bomb even if the option is disabled.

Fixed an issue where the bonus granted by the Synergy skill displayed incorrect values.

Added damage reflection to the Exploding Shield skill.

Fixed an issue where Geralt’s Stamina would be fully drained when sprinting and dodging at the same time.

UI

Fixed an issue where the “You’ve gained an ability point!” pop-up could stay stuck on the screen.

Fixed input hints flashing for a brief moment on the meditation screen.

Fixed an issue where the Potions tutorial didn’t appear after accessing the Consumables tab.

Fixed some misaligned progress bars in the UI.

PC-specific

Fixed an issue where the GTAO Quality setting would reset after restarting the game.

Fixed an issue where Dynamic Resolution Scaling could display the wrong setting after changing the Anti-Aliasing mode.

Fixed cases in which it was possible to enable a graphics setting when using a GPU that doesn’t support it.

Fixed an issue where switching graphics presets could apply DLSS or XeSS on GPUs where they’re not supported.

Changed the default Dynamic Resolution Scaling setting to OFF.

Fixed an issue where Skill tooltips wouldn’t update until hovered over again.

Fixed an issue where the game could sometimes select the wrong GPU.

Consoles

Added Bloom, Light Shafts, and Depth of Field options to the graphics settings.

Made various optimizations to improve performance.

Fixed an issue where settings on PlayStation 5 would reset every time the game was launched.

The fix for voiceover audio becoming significantly quieter than other in-game audio after navigating through the pause menu tabs is now also implemented on consoles.

Fixed issues with incorrect frame rate limits in different graphics modes on the base PlayStation 5.

Ukrainian text localization is now available in all regions.

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