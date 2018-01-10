Witcher 3: Musical Composers Discuss The Game’s Inspirational Music and its “Beautiful Ugliness”

Though the Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt has been out for awhile now, it still continues to prove that it is no where near running out of juice. Even this year, it still managed to outsell many of the AAA games that released in 2017. The testament of a truly majestic tale, and behind every great gaming story is an an equally fantastic musical track list.

Just today, the GDC YouTube channel released a new video that features two of the composers from the Witcher 3‘s musical tracklist. In the video, both Marcin Przybylowicz and Mikolai Stroinski talk about the inspiration behind the stunning musical stylings behind the legendary Geralt of Rivia, including the “beautiful ugliness” and what inspired the sound selection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that are fans of Geralt’s story, the above demonstration supplies a lot of very interesting facts behind the game. Music is a very important aspect in the entertainment medium, especially regarding story-driven video games. The musical choices can make or break the pacing of a narrative, it can push the player into a whole different layer of immserion – or, if badly done, it can break the spell completely and keep a barrier between the gamer and a totally enthralling experience.

The Witcher soundtrack carried that responsibility wonderfully, and it’s interesting to hear the composers speak about their thoughts on how it all came together. What the inspiration was behind it, why the leap into video games, what about this particular Original Soundtrack hits almost on a guttural level.

Whether you’re a casual fan, a seasoned veteran, or considering jumping into the series for the first time – the video above is definitely worth the listen for any and all gamers. We all have that one soundtrack that speaks to us on another level, and sometimes understanding a game means understanding its musical undertones.