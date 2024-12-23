The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and All DLC Less Than $10 Following Witcher 4 Announcement

At The Game Awards earlier this month, fans got their first chance to see The Witcher 4, which made its debut with a stunning new trailer. The announcement was one of the night’s biggest, and it might have convinced some fans to check out the previous game to see what they missed. If you haven’t played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there’s never been a better time to do so, as the complete edition of the game has been marked down to just $9.99 on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store for a limited time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition normally costs $49.99, so the current deal is 80% off the standard price. The discount ends on different days depending on the platform, but the earliest the sale should be ending is on January 3rd on the Microsoft Store. It should be noted that this deal applies to the complete edition, which includes both the base game and all of its DLC. That’s the best deal overall, as players are getting both the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. Those two expansions significantly boost the amount of content available, giving players access to a new region to explore, new contracts to complete, and more.

Geralt in the witcher 3’s blodd and wine dlc

Those that want to try The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for a little bit cheaper can do so on certain platforms; both Steam and the Microsoft Store offer the base game for purchase on its own, which is currently on sale for $7.99. Readers should be advised that the lower price point does come with some trade-off, and that’s the fact that you don’t get any of the DLC. Obviously, that’s a worse deal, as CD Projekt Red estimates that players get an extra 50 hours of gameplay through those expansions. You might as well spend the extra $2, but if you’re strictly hoping to try the base game and want to save even more money, that option is available.

RELATED: The Witcher Finally Reveals Geralt’s Age

Unfortunately, there is one platform that got left out of this deal, and that’s Nintendo Switch. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Complete Edition has been discounted on the platform, but the price point is significantly higher than every other platform. As of this writing, the game is priced at $20.99, down from its usual $59.99. That’s still a lot cheaper than normal, and you’re getting what’s often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. However, in addition to costing more money, the Switch discount is live for a shorter amount of time; the discount will come to an end on December 27th at 2:59 a.m. ET. If you get an eShop card for the holidays, it might be worth using!

Do you plan on taking advantage of this discount on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Have you ever played the game before? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!