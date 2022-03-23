The Witcher Developer Clarifies Important Detail of Epic Games Partnership

In case you somehow missed it, developer CD Projekt Red officially announced this week that the next video game in The Witcher series is currently in development. While details are currently limited on what, exactly, that looks like, the big change that is already known is that the title is being made using Unreal Engine 5 as part of a strategic partnership with Epic Games. Previously, CD Projekt Red had been using the proprietary REDengine. Given the new partnership, some had questioned whether the new Witcher game would be an Epic Games Store exclusive, but the developer has since confirmed that it has no intentions to make it exclusive to any specific digital storefront.

“We are not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront,” the official The Witcher Twitter account stated in response to a complaint about it potentially being an Epic Games Store exclusive following the announcement. You can check out the response for yourself embedded below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/witchergame/status/1505948511178833920

“One of the core aspects of our internal RED 2.0 Transformation is a much stronger focus on technology, and our cooperation with Epic Games is based on this principle,” stated Paweł Zawodny, CTO of CD Projekt Red, as part of the announcement. “From the outset, we did not consider a typical licensing arrangement; both we and Epic see this as a long-term, fulfilling tech partnership. It is vital for CD PROJEKT RED to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release. This cooperation is so exciting, because it will elevate development predictability and efficiency, while simultaneously granting us access to cutting-edge game development tools. I can’t wait for the great games we’re going to create using Unreal Engine 5!”

Beyond the fact that it is in development using Unreal Engine 5, as well as a teaser image featuring a witcher medallion and the phrase, “A New Saga Begins,” nothing has been revealed about whatever the new The Witcher title might be. That includes details like developer timeframe or release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher franchise in general right here.

What do you think about the response from CD Projekt Red about being a possible exclusive on PC? Are you looking forward to learning more about the upcoming video game in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!