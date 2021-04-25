The Witcher: Monster Slayer Opens Up Early Access Registration

✖

The upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer appears to be gearing up for a full global launch this coming summer by opening up early access registration for Android. Now, to be clear, this is registration for the opportunity to then take part in the early-access soft launch in the coming weeks on Android, and not a guarantee that anyone will actually be able to get in. According to the registration page, folks should learn if they will be able to take part themselves somewhere around the end of April -- which is, of course, quite soon.

If you are not familiar, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a free-to-play mobile video game from developer Spokko that was announced last year. It is a location-based augmented-reality video game like Pokemon Go but set in the world of The Witcher franchise. As such, it is all about hunting down and taking on monsters.

This summer, your hunt begins in The Witcher: Monster Slayer! We’re opening up registration for an early-access soft launch phase of the game on the Google Play Store. Right now, Android users can register for the early access opportunity here: https://t.co/03mkIQu5TE pic.twitter.com/i1hCgLB3J1 — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) April 22, 2021

Here is the official description for The Witcher: Monster Slayer:

"The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented-reality RPG that challenges you to become a professional monster hunter. Venture out into the world around you and use your mobile device to track witcher-world monsters that roam close-by. Track these monsters and prepare for combat using time of day, weather conditions, and your witcher knowledge to gain an advantage on your quest to becoming an elite monster slayer."

The Witcher: Monster Slayer does not yet have a release date, but has been announced for iOS and Android and is tentatively set to release this summer. The aforementioned early access phase should begin by May. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the most recent mainline title, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular action role-playing game right here.

