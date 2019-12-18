The Witcher Author Reveals Why He Started With Short Stories

Netflix’s The Witcher is set to release this Friday, December 20th, and the upcoming adaptation is notable for a number of reasons, but one of those is the fact that it’s going back to basics and adaptation the works of author Andrzej Sapkowski. Rather than working from, say, the popular CD Projekt Red video game adaptations, the show is largely based on the original short stories Sapkowski wrote in The Last Wish. In an interview between him and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, Sapkowski explained why he started with short stories.

More specifically, Hissrich explains that they decided to go back to the short stories because of all the worldbuilding accomplished there — which is important for the first season of a show trying to set the stage for multiple characters.

“I started with the short stories; it was my beginning,” Sapkowski says a little over two minutes into the video below. “It was a must! Because nobody would publish the book.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.