Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Shares Alternate Ending

As we mentioned previously, one of the bigger criticisms of Netflix’s The Witcher stems from how the adaptation manages to work in the stories of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri together much sooner than the original books would have allowed. If it were a straight adaptation of what’s been written, Ciri basically would have been absent all season long, only to show up later and totally shift the tone and nature of the series. In addition to her recent response to this criticism, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has shared the script for what would have been a different ending to the final scene on the first season — one that’s longer than what exists now.

Major and minor spoilers both for Netflix’s The Witcher follow.

In the final scene of “Much More,” the eighth episode of the show’s first season, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) finally meets Ciri (Freya Allan) for the first time, for real, as he’s wandering through the forest near Sodden. In the final cut, he simply mutters a line about destiny and people linked by it, to which Ciri stands back and asks, “Who is Yennefer?” The scene then cuts out, and music plays.

According to Hissrich, the actual scene that was shot was initially much more verbose, but was ultimately edited down as “it didn’t feel earned” with the changes to earlier bits and pieces. You can check out the alternate ending below:

We made choices through the whole process. Would I change this one? Good question. It’s probably the one I contemplate the most, at night, lying in bed. But here we are. And forward we go, learning every step of the way. I’m not going anywhere. 😘 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 29, 2019

